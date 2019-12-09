Former amusement park owner leaves the state of Arkansas

NEWTON COUNTY, Ar. — The owner of “Dogpatch” in Northwest Arkansas is leaving the state.

Bud Pelsor bought the former amusement park in 2014.

He later converted the abandoned property in Newton County to what he called an “Ecotourism Village.”

People could walk around, connect with nature, and enjoy art and music.

But over the last 5 years, things have changed.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports Pelsor was served with a foreclosure notice last month.

He’s also facing a lawsuit after owing nearly a million dollars on the property.

Pelsor and his business partner tried to sell Dogpatch for years.

But so far, no takers.

If no buyer comes forward, the county will auction the property off.

Pelsor got his claim to fame by inventing a spill-proof dog bowl.

He says Dogptach is his only failure.

Pelsor told Arkansas Gazette he’s moving to Indiana to manage a quote “16-year-old guitar prodigy.”