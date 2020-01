BENTONVILLE, Ar. — A Bentonville football player is headed to the Superbowl!

Micah Johnson was diagnosed with lymphoma cancer two years ago.

He has always wanted to attend The Big Game, and this year, his dream is coming true.

Students at Washington Junior High School raised money through the Make A Wish Foundation to send him and his family to The Big Game.

“I’m actually very pumped it’s something I’ve wanted to do ever is go to a Superbowl,” Johnson said.