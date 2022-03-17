JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Flags in Jasper and Newton counties will fly at half-staff Friday, March 18 to honor Joplin Police officer Jake Reed, who was killed in a shooting in early March.

Reed was shot on March 8 after responding to a disturbance at a shopping center in Joplin. He died several days later, and the department announced Reed’s vital organs would be donated.

Joplin’s Corporal Ben Cooper died as a result of his injuries suffered in the gunfight, as did the suspect involved in the case, 40-year-old Anthony Felix.

Reed’s funeral is scheduled to happen Friday in Joplin.

The order to fly flags at half-staff comes from acting Missouri Governor, Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe. Kehoe is acting as governor while Missouri Governor Mike Parson is out of the country.