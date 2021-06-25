Flags to be at half-mast for St. Louis firefighter

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. — American flags will fly at half-mast on Monday, June 28, in honor of former St. Louis firefighter Rodney L. Heard.

Heard died in the line of duty on June 15 after he was exposed to COVID-19 while serving the people of St. Louis.

Firefighter Heard served with the St. Louis Fire Department for more than 20 years after joining in March 1999.

The flags included in Governor Mike Parson’s order are all U.S. and Missouri flags at fire stations state-wide, the firefighters memorial, and all government buildings in the city of St. Louis.

