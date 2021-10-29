Flags flying at half-staff in Missouri Saturday to honor a fallen soldier

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Flags will be flying at half-staff at all Missouri government buildings on Saturday to honor a fallen soldier from St. Louis. Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Bailey Tucker, 21, was one of five people killed in a chopper crash near San Diego on August 31.

The flags will be at half-staff on the day Tucker is being laid to rest. His body returned to Missouri last week. It was escorted from St. Louis Lambert Airport to the Baue Funeral Home at Cave Springs. The visitation and funeral will be held there Saturday.

“We are saddened that Hospital Corpsman Tucker’s life was cut so tragically short. The citizens of Missouri express our appreciation for our fellow Missourian’s honorable service and sacrifice to this nation,” writes Governor Parson. “Teresa and I extend our condolences and will be praying for Bailey’s family and friends during this difficult time.”

The helicopter Tucker was traveling in crashed around 70 miles from San Diego during routine flight operations. It launched from the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln.

Tucker was a Parkway North High School graduate and joined the Navy in 2019.