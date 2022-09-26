SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Pumpkins are in season and we found some pumpkin patches you might want to visit for your fall decor needs.

Rutledge-Wilson Farm Park

Rutledge-Wilson Farm will be holding Harvest Fest for the first time since 2020. There will be hayrides, a corn maze, cow train, inflatables, pony rides and a pumpkin patch. It will be open every weekend starting in October.

Fieth Family Farm

Bolivar’s Fieth Family Farm just opened for the season. Expect hay rides and of course the pumpkin patch!

Gunter Farms Pumpkin Patch & Corn Maze

According to their website, Gunter Farms will be open starting Saturday, October 1. It’s the perfect pumpkin destination for those in Conway, Mo. There will be zip lines, tube swings, barrel train rides, hayrides, firepits and more.

Pickin’ Patch Farm

You can go to Pickin’ Patch Farm right now in Marionville! They have pumpkins, hayrides, mums, corn, corn stalk and straw. Everything you need for your Fall decor.

Campbell’s Maze Daze

Campbell’s Maze Daze features a daytime maze AND a haunted maze, choo-choo train rides, hayrides, pumpkin painting, picnics and bonfires, bounce houses, and more. They are open right now in Clever.