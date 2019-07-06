Breaking News
Five people found dead in St. Louis building

by: David Aaro

SAINT LOUIS, Mo. (FOX) — St. Louis County police are investigating a ‘suspicious death scene’ after multiple people were found dead in an apartment building on Saturday.

Five bodies were found in the 1900 block of Chambers Road in North St. Louis County; County Prosecutor Wesley Bell was at the scene in the afternoon, according to KMOV.

The bodies are believed to be homicide victims, police said in a press conference, but the causes of death have not been disclosed.

The dead have yet to be identified, though authorities said they were adults.

