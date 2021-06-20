Five Arkansans, including 2 teenagers, die in Oklahoma crash

CAMERON, Okla. (AP) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports five northwest Arkansas residents, including two teenagers, died in a head-on collision in eastern Oklahoma.

An OHP report says the five died late Friday in the collision on State Highway 112 near Cameron, about 170 miles east of Oklahoma City and near the Oklahoma-Arkansas state line.

The report identifies the victims as 76-year-old Charles Drushal, 53-year-old Jill Drushal, both of Fort Smith, and 42-year-old Aaron Gamble of Greenwood. The names of two 15-year-olds killed in the crash … one in each vehicle … were not released.

