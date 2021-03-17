Firefighters called to burning Kansas City home, find body

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Firefighters in Kansas City made a grim discovery while battling a house fire near the city’s east side: the body of man inside.

Kansas City police say in a news release that the discovery was made around 9 p.m. Tuesday as fire crews worked to extinguish the blaze along Wabash Avenue.

Police say an initial investigation has led detectives to believe the man’s death was a homicide.

Police have not released the man’s name or details about how he died. Police are seeking leads in developing a suspect in the case.

