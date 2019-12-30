Fire destroys home for elderly and terminally ill dogs

ST. LOUIS, Mo (AP).– The owner of Stray Rescue of St. Louis plans to rebuild after a fire destroyed a farmhouse he used as a home for elderly, disabled and terminally ill dogs.

The fire broke out Saturday at Randy’s Rescue Ranch in O’Fallon, Illinois, just across the Mississippi River from St. Louis.

Stray Rescue owner Randy Grim told KSDK-TV that with help from firefighters, all the dogs were saved, but two senior cats died. Stray Rescue takes in dogs that have been abused, neglected or dumped.

The O’Fallon facility is something of a hospice for old, disabled and very ill pets.