Final weekend: Galloway in STL, KC; Parson in St. Peters

by: The Associated Press

Governor Mike Parson and Auditor Nicole Galloway.

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike Parson is campaigning in the St. Louis suburb of St. Peters on Saturday, and his Democratic opponent, Nicole Galloway, is spending the final weekend of the campaign in both of Missouri’s big cities.

Parson was scheduled to appear Saturday at a “Keep Missouri Red” rally in the St. Charles County town. He’s being joined by Sarah Huckabee Sanders, President Donald Trump’s former press secretary.

Galloway, the state auditor, will be in Independence for a get out the vote march Saturday morning, then later speak at a virtual town hall hosted by the Urban League of Greater Kansas City. On Sunday, she’ll make several St. Louis stops.

