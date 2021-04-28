Final chance for Missouri Senate to fund Medicaid expansion today

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KTVI) – The Missouri Senate has one last chance Wednesday to fund Medicaid expansion.

Supporters rallied at the state Capitol Tuesday pushing the issue. Wednesday, the full Senate will vote on the state budget. Voters have approved the expansion but lawmakers have not yet funded it.

The Missouri House voted not to fund the program and the Senate Budget Committee failed to endorse the idea. Supporters want them to include money for Medicaid expansion. This has caused a stir with legislators, some of them accusing others of not honoring their oath to serve the people.

“We have politicians who refuse to honor the oath that every single one of us has taken. We are here to serve the people of Missouri, not a few who are wealthy, and the people of Missouri have had enough,” Representative Barbara Phifer of District 90 in Kirkwood said.

Medicaid expansion takes effect July 1. About 275,000 Missourians will become eligible, but without state funding, a court battle could follow.