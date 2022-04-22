JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources announced the winner of their department’s 2022 Earth Day slogan contest for Missouri fifth graders.

Mahamud Mahamud from Kansas City International Academy won first place with his slogan, “May the forest be with you.” Mahamud was among more than 700 Missouri fifth-graders who entered the annual contest.

Mahamud will receive an Earth Day proclamation signed by Governor Mike Parson, a $50 gift card, and a rock and mineral set from the Missouri Geographical Survey.

Mahamud’s teacher, Joe Krohn, will also receive a special award.

This year marks the 52nd anniversary of the annual worldwide Earth Day commemoration and the 28th year the department has used the day to help Missourians, especially children, learn about the environment and how to care for it.