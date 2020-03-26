Ferguson settles municipal court fees lawsuit for $1.7M

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — The city of Ferguson, Missouri, has agreed to a $1.7 million settlement of a class-action lawsuit that accused its municipal court of charging illegal court fees.

A judge on Tuesday approved a preliminary settlement. A final hearing is May 6. The lawsuit was among several filed in the wake of protests that followed the fatal police shooting of 18-year-old Michael Brown in 2014. The officer, Darren Wilson, was not charged, but the shooting led to intense scrutiny of Ferguson’s police and municipal court.

The U.S. Department of Justice found that Ferguson was using its court system to generate revenue.