FBI looking for fugitive in St. Louis and Kansas City; considered armed and dangerous

Regional News

by: Becky Willeke

ST. LOUIS- The FBI in St. Louis and Kansas City are asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted fugitive. Police are looking for Christopher Brian Rogan and he is considered armed and dangerous.

Rogan is wanted for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to distribute and the distribution of methamphetamine in St. Louis from January 2015 to September of 2019.

The FBI says Rogan also has a tattoo on both ankles, both arms, both legs, his chest and an “R” on his forearm. He also has a pierced left ear and a pierced tongue.

The FBI says he lives both in Kansas City and St. Louis.

