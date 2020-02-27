FBI agent involved in shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The FBI says an agent shot someone at a central Kansas City apartment building.

The shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon but few details were released. Daniel Netemeyer, assistant special agent in charge of the FBI in Kansas City, confirmed the shooting involved an agent. He would not comment on the condition of the person who was shot, or the circumstances leading to the shooting.

He says the shooting will be investigated through FBI headquarters in Washington D.C. Kansas City police were on the scene at the Alcazar apartment building to help with the investigation.