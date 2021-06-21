Fayetteville teen arrested after father shot during domestic dispute

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville teen has been arrested after a domestic dispute with his father led to a shooting.

According to a preliminary report from Fayetteville police, Kellen Lignitz, 18, was arrested after police say he shot his father with a shotgun loaded with rubber pellets.

The report says on June 19, around 11:24 p.m. officers responded to a home at 102 N. Garvin Drive for a shooting.

Lignitz’s father was wounded in his chest and left arm which required surgery, according to the report.

The report says officers had been to the home earlier for a domestic dispute when Lignitz locked his father out of the home at gun point.

According to the report, Lignitz said he and his father had argued throughout the night and he had removed his father’s firearms from his bedroom and stored them in his bedroom.

Prior to the shooting, Lignitz confronted his father in the hallway with the shotgun, according to the report.

The report says Lugnitz’s father “lunged” toward him and Lignitz fired the shotgun. Police say after shooting the his father, Lignitz loaded the shotgun with bird shot and called the police.

According to the report, police interviewed Lignitz where he said he was afraid of his father because he had abused him as a child and was larger than him.

Lignitz is facing charges of second degree battery of family or household member.