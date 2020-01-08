Fayetteville man shot during overnight robbery

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Fayetteville police are investigating an overnight shooting which now leaves a man injured. Police tell KNWA the incident happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday at North Creekside Apartments located in the 1700 block of N. Leverett Avenue.

Witnesses told police they saw a man get shot at least twice. Officers arrived on the scene and applied tourniquets to the victim’s gunshot wounds shortly before he was taken to an area hospital.

Police say they have identified people of interest who could be involved in the robbery incident. Police confirm there is no danger to the public.

At last check, the victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.