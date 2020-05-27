Fayetteville drive-in theater set to reopen this weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The 112 Drive-In in Fayetteville announced on its website that it plans to reopen this weekend, May 29-31, with new guidelines in place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The drive-in theater, located at 3552 Highway 112 North in Fayetteville, will open one-and-a-half hours before showtime each day “to help with smaller lines and reduce crowding.”

There will be no reservations; spots will come on first-come-first-served basis.

In order to allow social distancing, the venue says it will only allow one vehicle between a set of posts in each row. You may then sit outside your vehicle in the designated area.

The playground will be closed, but the concession stand will be open.

The 112 Drive-In says to send only person from your vehicle to pick up snacks. There will be an outside line for ordering and an outside line for pickup.

According to its website, the theater plans to show Trolls: World Tour at 8:45 p.m., followed by Dolittle at 10:30 p.m.

On June 4-7, the 112 Drive-In will show The Goonies and Wonder Woman.

All coming attractions are subject to change.

You can learn more the new guidelines and admission prices on the theatre’s website.