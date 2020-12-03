Fayetteville creates a landlord registry ordinance; publicly available in May 2021

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — “Great idea,” said retired University of Arkansas Little Rock Law Professor Lynn Foster, about the City of Fayetteville’s ordinance to require landlords to register contact information, so renters can easily get in touch with them if an issue comes up.

“Many landlords live out of state or far away, and never set foot in the property they rent. Tenants can have problems getting repairs,” said Foster. “Neighbors or the City may be concerned about the exterior state of the property and may want to contact the owner. This will ensure there’s a responsible person who can actually visit the premises and respond as necessary.”

HERE’S HOW THE “REGISTRY OF LANDLORDS’ REPRESENTATIVES” WILL WORK

Landlords owning more than two residential rental properties within the city will need to provide the representative’s full name, mailing address, and telephone number of a designated representative to serve as a point of contact for resident renters and their neighbors.

The initial registration period is between December 1, 2020, and April 30, 2021.

Those who fail to register by the April 30 deadline will be subject to fines.

Owners of short-term rentals are not required to register designated representatives at this time.

Landlord Representatives must live or work in Washington, Benton, Crawford, or Madison County, Arkansas.

Designated representatives should have the power and responsibility to respond to questions, issues, and problems of the tenants, and to be an additional agent to facilitate communication with the landlord.

Any change to landlord representatives must be updated on the registry within seven days to ensure the information in the Landlord Representative Registry remains up to date.

The information will be kept in a new Landlord’s Representative Registry.

There is no fee to landlords to register their representatives, or to the public to access and search the registry.

The registry becomes publicly available on May 1, 2021.

“The ordinance was prompted by a desire to ensure that renters, neighbors and City staff will have a means of reaching landlords who may be difficult to contact if there are problems with the leased property,” according to a statement by the city.

Illustrated map of the state of Arkansas with cities and landmarks. Editable vector illustration. Getty Images.

ABOUT FAYETTEVILLE

The city has a population of 73,580, in its total area of 55 square miles within Washington County, according to the 2010 census. Rent has increased by about $120 from 2009 to 2019, $748 to $867, respectively, according to the website deptofnumbers.com.