Fauci strikes hopeful tone in speech to Missouri university

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci has told a group of Missouri scientists and students that the coronavirus pandemic will get worse before it gets better, but that vaccinations “will be the real gateway” to a return to normal.

Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, spoke Thursday during the Washington University School of Medicine’s “Grand Rounds” forum.

The live lecture allows experts to discuss clinical problems and new research. Fauci spoke remotely, and the event was accessible to the public via YouTube.

Missouri’s health department on Wednesday reported 3,983 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and 24 more deaths.