Father of UMSL, longtime state legislator dies at 83

ST. LOUIS – A long-time Missouri State Legislator and father of University of Missouri-St. Louis has died.

According to our partners at the Post Dispatch, Wayne Goode passed away Saturday from Leukemia. He was 83.

Goode represented North St. Louis County for 42 years, serving in both the Missouri house and senate.

Early in his career, Goode helped the University of Missouri acquire land in Normandy, which would later become UMSL. A statue of his likeness on the university’s campus is said to bring students good luck.

Goode is survived by his wife of 57 years.