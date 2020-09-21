Father finds out his kidneys are a match for his son in need

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — A firefighter is giving his son one of his kidneys after a year of multiple procedures, hospital visits and miles on the road.

Ethan Griggs was born a healthy baby boy in October 2018, but he coded and survived when he was 13 months old.

Since being released from the hospital, Ethan has been traveling back and forth from Northwest Arkansas to the only pediatric dialysis unit in the state in Central Arkansas.

In August 2020, the Griggs found out Ethan would be eligible for a new kidney and added to the donor list. However, the family won’t have to wait for a stranger’s sacrifice because Ethan’s father, Zac Griggs, found out he is a match.

“It’s a small sacrifice to give someone a huge gift,” said Zac.

The transplant surgery is scheduled for November 12.

