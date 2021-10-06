Fatal crash investigated as a homicide

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. – A crash that killed one person Wednesday afternoon is being investigated as a homicide.

The 911 call center received a call from a woman at about 3:34 p.m.

She said she was being followed and chased by a man in another vehicle and that he had deliberately hit the vehicle she was in.

The caller related the name of the driver of the other vehicle to the 911 operator.

Baxter County Sheriff’s Deputies responded immediately and arrived on the scene 3 minutes later to find a two-vehicle crash matching the description from the caller.

The Deputy found the driver of the first vehicle, a male, deceased, and a female passenger, who was injured.

The driver of the second vehicle, who had been reportedly chasing and ramming the first vehicle, was also found at the scene.

He was taken into Baxter County Sheriff’s custody for further investigation.

The female passenger of the first vehicle was helped out of the wreck and no information was given as to her condition.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident as a homicide and the crash scene is being processed as a crime scene.

The names of those involved will not be released until further into the investigation.