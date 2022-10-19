BOLIVAR, Mo. — A 63-year-old woman was killed Friday night when her car lost control and ran off the road.

According to Bolivar Police, Nan Lewis, 79, of Kansas City, died in a single-vehicle wreck on MO-13 on Friday, Oct. 14.

Police officers were called to MO-13 near E. 490th Road around 6:20 p.m. for a report of a single vehicle that rolled over, causing multiple injuries.

Police said the preliminary investigation showed that Robin Long, 63, of Kansas City, was driving a 2007 Mercedes SUV southbound on MO-13, south of Rt. U, when the vehicle’s right rear tire failed. Long lost control of the vehicle and ran off the road onto the shoulder before the vehicle overturned several times.

There were six passengers in the vehicle, including one juvenile, who were all injured as a result of the crash.

One passenger, Lewis, suffered fatal injuries after being ejected from the vehicle. She died while en route to the hospital.

Long and five passengers were taken by ambulance to Citizens Memorial Hospital in Bolivar for treatment of minor and moderate injuries.