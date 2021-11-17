Fans demand justice after popular Missouri dog killed in crash

IRONTON, Mo. — Devastation rocked the Ironton, Missouri, community when their four-legged icon lost his life in an alleged hit-and-run.

For years, Ike the Crossroads Dog lived, lounged, and even grazed at the three-way intersection where he sadly lost his life when he was hit by a car.

“He was a bright light, you know? People loved seeing him,” said Ike’s owner, Sherry Miller. “Kids would want to come by just so they could see him and throw treats out for him. So, why would anybody want to hurt him.”

“Everybody loved him, everybody,” she added.

Miller was the legal owner of Ike, who had grown to celebrity status.

When Miller heard the heartbreaking news, she was in disbelief when she saw her son.

“I rushed home and pulled in the driveway,” she said. “My son’s standing there. And I’m like, ‘No, Adam,’ and he’s like, ‘Yeah, mom.’

Immediately, she felt sadness, along with Ike’s social media followers, many of whom demanded justice hoping the person responsible is found.

“They’re either sad beyond belief or very angry,” said Miller of Ike’s fanbase.

Julia Dill created the Fans of Crossroads Dog Facebook page, dedicated to Ike. Shari Moss is one of the page’s admins. Moss said the last 24 hours have been heartbreaking.

“He was just a hometown hound, and everybody loved him. Ike was an icon in Ironton,” Morris said.

Hurt and anger made its way to the comment section of the page typically full of warm and fuzzy encounters.

Moss said she understands the frustration fans have and said the person responsible should speak up.

“I would encourage them to come forth and at least apologize to the owners,” said Moss. “I just want them to know that they snuffed out a beautiful light in people’s eyes.”

Miller said Ike may have called the intersection to those driving by, but the healing process of knowing Ike won’t be at her home base will be a painful one.

Like Moss, Miller had a message for the person responsible for the senseless tragedy.

“You look at some of his pictures when he’s looking straight at you with that innocent cute little face,” Miller said. “I hope he sees that every time he closes his eyes. I hope he sees that because how could you do that.”

Dill has created a GoFundMe page to raise money to build a monument honoring Ike.