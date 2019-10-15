Family says the adopted boys they got from an Arkansas lawyer was a ‘godsend’

Ar. — There’s more to the story of a lawyer accused in Arkansas and in two other states with running illegal adoptions.

Paul Petersen is facing a host of charges including human trafficking.

Utah husband and wife adoptive parents say Peterson helped them adopt two sons in a process they believe was a ‘godsend.’

Andrea and Jason Wilcock adopted two boys from a pair of Marshallese women.

“I would give anything for them,” Andrea said. “They are a joy to our family. I can’t imagine not having them. They are a light.”

And they say during the adoption process Petersen did not limit the freedom’s of the Marshallese women, Andrea and Jason even met with the women.

Andrea says she’s not defending Petersen but sharing her story.

“I know that God built our family, and that was the path we were supposed to take,” Andrea said.

Paul Petersen is facing various charges in Arizona, Utah, and Arkansas.

While Arizona and Utah filed state charges, these charges out of Arkansas are on the federal level.

County prosecutors in Arkansas have not yet filed charges.

Petersen is expected in court for those federal charges in Arkansas on Oct. 29.