Family of missing Wisconsin brothers settles lawsuit

CORRECTS TO $2 MILLION SETTLEMENT, INSTEAD OF $4 MILLION – FILE – This undated booking photo provided by the Caldwell County, Mo., Detention Center shows Garland “Joey” Nelson. The family of two Wisconsin brothers who were killed in Missouri in 2019 has reached a $2 million settlement in a wrongful death lawsuit filed against the suspect, Nelson, in the deaths and his mother. The family of Nicholas and Justin Diemel of Shawano County, Wisconsin, filed the lawsuit in December against Nelson, of Braymer; his mother, Tomme Feil, and the family cattle company, J4S Enterprises. (Caldwell County Detention Center via AP File)

KINGSTON, Mo. (The Kansas City Star) — The family of two Wisconsin brothers who were killed in Missouri have settled a wrongful death lawsuit filed against the suspect and his mother.

A Callaway County judge approved a $2 million settlement in a lawsuit filed in the deaths of Nicholas and Justin Diemel of Shawano County, Wisconsin. The family sued Garland Nelson, his mother, Tomme Feil; and their cattle business.

Nelson is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of the brothers and could face the death penalty if he’s convicted. Nelson has pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.