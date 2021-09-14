Fallen Wentzville marine, Missouri military members killed in Afghanistan honored on Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON, D.C.– Sen. Josh Hawley honored fallen Marine Lance Corporal Jared Schmitz and 55 other military members from Missouri killed in Afghanistan.

Sen. Hawley introduced a resolution on the Senate Floor to honor the military members by reading their names, making it part of the congressional record.

Schmitz was one of 13 military members killed during an attack at the Kabul airport last month.

Before reading the names, Sen. Hawley talked more about Schmitz. He said he was only six months old when terrorists attacked this country on September 11th. He said Schmitz wasn’t even old enough to remember the beginnings o this long war which he would go on to valiantly serve.

Sen. Hawley also told the Senate that Schmitz wanted to serve this nation because he was a man who served others.

Sen. Hawley said he talked with Schmitz’s family after learning about Jared’s death. Hawley said he promised Jared’s father he would share what he told him with the entire nation.

“Jared Schmitz lived a life of honor, he lived a life worth living, and his sacrifice was not in vain,” said Sen. Hawley today, recalling what he told Schmitz’s father.

Here are the names of the 56 military members from Missouri who Hawley said made the ultimate sacrifice in Afghanistan:

(1) Christopher Michael Allgaier;

(2) Michael Chad Bailey;

(3) Michael Joe Beckerman;

(4) Brian Jay Bradbury;

(5) Paul Douglas Carron;

(6) Jacob Russell Carver;

(7) Joseph Brian Cemper;

(8) Robert Keith Charlton;

(9) Richard Michael Crane;

(10) Robert Wayne Crow, Jr.;

(11) Justin Eric Culbreth;

(12) Robert Gene Davis;

(13) Edward Fred Dixon III;

(14) Jason David Fingar;

(15) James Matthew Finley;

(16) Zachary Michael Fisher;

(17) Jacob Rudeloff Fleischer;

(18) Blake Wade Hall;

(19) Nicholas Joel Hand;

(20) James Warren Harrison, Jr.;

(21) Jonathon Michael Dean Hostetter;

(22) James Roger Ide V;

(23) Issac Brandon Jackson;

(24) Christopher M. Katzenberger;

(25) Jeremy Andrew Katzenberger;

(26) William Jo Kerwood;

(27) Daniel Leon Kisling, Jr.;

(28) Denis Deleon Kisseloff;

(29) Donald Matthew Marler;

(30) Matthew David Mason;

(31) Richard Lewis McNulty III;

(32) Bradley Louis Melton;

(33) James Douglas Mowris;

(34) Michael Robert Patton;

(35) Joseph Michael Peters;

(36) Robert Wayne Pharris;

(37) Ricky Linn Richardson, Jr.;

(38) Charles Montague Sadell;

(39) Charles Ray Sanders, Jr.;

(40) Ronald Wayne Sawyer;

(41) Patrick Wayne Schimmel;

(42) Jared Marcus Schmitz;

(43) Roslyn Littman Schulte;

(44) Billy Joe Siercks;

(45) Adam Olin Smith;

(46) Tyler James Smith;

(47) Christopher Glenn Stark;

(48) Sean Patrick Sullivan;

(49) Philip James Svitak;

(50) Phillip David Vinnedge;

(51) Matthew Herbert Walker;

(52) Jeffrey Lee White, Jr.;

(53) Matthew Willard Wilson;

(54) Vincent Cortez Winston, Jr.;

(55) Sterling William Wyatt; and

(56) Gunnar William Zwilling: