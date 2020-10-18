Fall colors popping, but foliage may be less vibrant this year

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)- Fall colors are really starting to pop across the metro, with the brightest displays showing up even better in areas slightly farther away from the St. Louis metro.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, there are a few things causing a dimming effect on the fall foliage display, which include the leftover impacts from early spring fungal infections and the current drought.

If you’ve look closely, you may have noticed some trees turning completely brown, muting the highly anticipated bright yellows, reds, and oranges.

The MDC’s website states a few of the trees to look out for are the dogwood, sassafras, Virginia creeper, and sugar maple. These are providing the most widespread and consistent color.

At this point, the prolonged dry weather may cause the leaves to drop earlier than normal. What would help is a gentle rain, with little winds to keep the leaves on the branches just a touch longer.

St. Louis area locations where colors plentiful:

We sent Bommarito Automotive Skyfox up to the skies to check out fall colors across the bistate. These are some of the areas where the colors are popping:

The Great River Road, 3216 Mc Adams Pkwy, Godfrey, IL 62035

Forest Park, 5595 Grand Dr, St. Louis, MO 63112

Wine Country in Augusta along HWY 94, 100 Hemsath Rd, Augusta, MO 63332

Daniel Boone Conservation Area, Jonesburg, MO 63351

Huzzah or Courtois Creeks, 586 State Hwy E, Steelville, MO 65565

To find out how quickly the fall colors are progressing in other regions of the state, visit the Missouri Department of Conservation’s website.