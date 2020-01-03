Ex-officer accused of shoving prisoner faces federal charge

The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS. (AP)– A fired suburban St. Louis police officer who is accused of shoving and choking a prisoner inside a booking area while a surveillance camera was rolling has been charged with a federal civil rights offense.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Robert Ryan Watson already was facing a fourth-degree assault charge in Jefferson County Circuit Court when the misdemeanor federal charge was added this week.

Officials have said the 40-year-old prisoner was being booked for violating a court order and had been insulting officers before the April 23 incident.

Watson’s lawyer says his client “regrets losing his temper.”

