HANNIBAL, Mo. – A former deputy juvenile officer in Missouri State Court faces a federal charge for sex trafficking involving a minor.

A federal judge has indicted Scott F. Burow, 62, of Hannibal on a felony sex trafficking charge. The i ndictment alleges that Burow solicited a minor to engage in a commercial act between March 25, 2020 and April 2, 2020.

The indictment alleges that Burow met the victim, a 15-year-old girl, via a dating app. Per the indictment, Burow then picked her up and brought her to his home in Hannibal, where he committed sex crimes and videotaped her.

Investigators traced information on the dating app to Burow, and searched his home on August 20, 2020. The indictment alleges they found “numerous explicit photos and videos of women” that appeared to have been recorded by Burow.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking assistance from the community to identify other potential victims. Anyone with information about Burow is asked to call the FBI’s Kirksville Resident Agency at 660-665-6020.

Burow spent more than 30 years working as a deputy juvenile officer in Missouri state court, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The Palmyra Police Department, the Hannibal Police Department and the FBI all assisted with the case.