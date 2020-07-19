Ex-jail guard charged in inmate beating picked as coach

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — A fired Kansas jail guard who is charged in the beating of a handcuffed inmate has been picked to help coach a high school soccer team.

The Kansas City Star reports that David Toland has been appointed assistant coach for the Bonner Springs High School’s soccer team. The criminal affidavit said Toland was charged in November after he was accused of punching an inmate and slamming the prisoner’s head against an elevator door while he was a sergeant at the Wyandotte County Adult Detention Center.

The charges of felony aggravated battery and misdemeanor mistreatment of a confined person are pending.