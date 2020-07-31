Endangered SILVER Advisory issued for Lee’s Summit man Jerry Johnson

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo.– An Endangered SILVER Advisory has been issued by the Lee’s Summit Police Department.

Jerry Johnson, 83, was last seen at 920 NW High Point Drive, Lee’s Summit, MO at 8:00 p.m. on July 30. He was in a dark gray 2016 Jeep Wrangler possibly headed towards Joplin.

Johnson is a white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 200 pounds, gray hair, hazel eyes, wearing a long-sleeved brown and green flannel shirt, tan shorts and brown loafers. Johnson has diagnosed dementia and alzheimer’s, and requires daily blood pressure medication along with other neurological medications. He does not have his wallet or phone on him.

Anyone who has seen the missing person or vehicle, or may have any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911, contact the nearest law enforcement agency or contact Lee’s Summit Police Department at (816) 200-3854.