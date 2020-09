KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF)– Stanley L. Simmons was last seen Friday just before noon. Simmons is 78 years old, 5’3” tall, 150 pounds, black and gray hair, and brown eyes.

He was wearing a torn blue t-shirt, blue jeans, no socks, or shoes. He is diagnosed with dementia and has limited mobility, unable to stand up straight.

If you see him, call 911 or the KCPD Missing Person’s Unit at 816-234-5136.