Endangered Silver Advisory Alert: The Greenwood Police Department are searching for Jimmie D. Adams

GREENWOOD, Mo. –.Jimmie D. Adams is diagnosed with PTSD, High Blood Pressure and Heart Condition and may be suffering from dementia.

He is a white male, age 73, height 6 feet 1 inch, 220 pounds, gray hair brown eyes.

Adams left his residence on Thursday, October 31 at 3:00 p.m. without his medication and may be attempting to retrieve his vehicle from an unknown address in Oklahoma.

Adams moved from Texas and was receiving medical treatment.

If anyone sees this missing person or vehicle, or anyone having information related to the endangered missing person, immediately call law enforcement 911 or please contact Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 816-795-1960