Elk illegally shot and killed in Carter County

CARTER COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation is asking for your help to figure out who shot an Elk earlier this week.

Park rangers found a dead female adult Elk on park service land Monday morning near the end of M Highway in Carter County.

By the time they found it, the meat was no longer salvageable for donation.

This is the 6th Elk killed by poachers over the past several years.

Division chief Randy Doman says quote, “the restoration of Elk in Missouri brings significant economic benefits to these communities. The senseless waste of the people’s resources should not be tolerated.”

If you have any information on what happened, call the conservation department.