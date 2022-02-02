GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 in the Kansas City, Missouri metro area were shut down after several semi-trucks crashed Wednesday (2/2) morning on the snow-covered roads.

The semi crashes started just after 6:00 a.m. just west of Exit 24 to Grain Valley on I-70. There was also a separate crash involving a semi and a pickup earlier a few miles away in Blue Springs.

At least one person has been injured in those crashes.

Snow began falling on the Kansas City metro area late Tuesday (2/1) night and is expected to continue off and on until Wednesday evening with top accumulations of six or more inches in parts of the region.

Meanwhile, on this Groundhog Day, Punxsutawney Phil predicted we’ll have six more weeks of winter after he saw his shadow Wednesday morning at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.