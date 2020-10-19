Early voting begins in Arkansas, Several residents show up to vote

HARRISON, Ark. — One county in Arkansas saw lines of people outside and around their voting building Monday, Oct. 19, to cast their ballots.

Boone County Clerk Crystal Graddy says this is the busiest first day of early voting she has seen in years.

“About 100 an hour is what we’re averaging, but the lines have been very long this morning,” said Graddy. “Out of the building and out the side of the building, even in the misty rain.”

People waiting in line had their temperature checked before entering the building to vote. Once inside, socially distanced spots were on the floor that citizens then followed to their voting booth.

Even with these new COVID-19 precautions added, voters like Michael Drew said the process was quick and easy.

“It didn’t take long,” said Drew. “The lines moved quickly, and the people seemed professional.”

While some are voting early to avoid the crowds, Graddy believes this year has been challenging and people are ready to have their voices heard.

“It could be everybody’s just tired of listening to all of the politics and want to get it over is what I think,” said Graddy. “It’s been a weird year. I think people are happy to be able to get out and get their vote in.”

Graddy says they have more absentee voters this year than they have ever had.

In Greene County, voters can cast their absentee ballot from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the election center. The Clerk’s Office is open on Saturdays, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.