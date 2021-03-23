Duck heroes keep mallard safe while trimming trees

LICKING, Mo.– Utility workers taking care of an animal may seem out of the ordinary, but it’s just another day of work for Senior foreman Chastin McLain and mechanized trimmer operator Rodney Etheridge.

According to a letter from Maj. Josh Campbell, a duck owner, and ranking officer with the Missouri State Park Rangers, his daughter’s pet duck was roaming about when McLain and Etheridge were trimming trees on his property.

McLain and Etheridge were scheduled to trim the trees for Intercounty Electric Cooperative and asked Maj. Campbell’s permission to park on his property.

A press release from the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA) said McLain and Etheridge had to park a 44-foot long, 12-ton aerial tree trimmer on Maj. Campbell’s property. The operation of this vehicle is potentially unsafe for an average-sized mallard.

“My daughter’s pet duck had taken a liking to our new guests. The duck was following your men around the yard and, to be honest, probably being an all-around pest. Instead of kicking at the duck or just leaving the duck to fend for itself, they did something above and beyond what they had to.” said Maj. Campbell.

Mechanized trimmer operator Rodney Etheridge holding Maj. Josh Campbell’s pet mallard.

Maj. Campbell wrote this letter to Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Inc. after witnessing the commendable act on his security cameras. “As they prepared to back out of my driveway, the passenger picked the duck up and relocated it to the yard before they pulled away. How do I know this? One of the cameras captured this small, yet outstanding gesture.”

While a close call, Maj. Campbell found humor in the situation saying “This is kind of a funny story because I’m talking about security systems, guard ducks, and two burly woodcutters in rural Missouri. Maybe we should start a reality television show?”

Taking a break from the jokes, Maj. Campbell celebrated Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Inc. in the final part of his letter: “In all seriousness though, from what I have seen, you run a top-notch organization and your employees represent you very well. Their actions in our community, while on-duty and off, showcase the culture you have created. A culture of excellence.”