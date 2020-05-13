Drivers tests resume in MO, Highway Patrol offers tips to stay sanitary and safe

WELDON SPRING, Mo.– A northeastern Missouri State Highway Patrol troop says it’s seeing long lines of people waiting to take their drivers tests.

MSHP Troop C announced it would resume driver exams on Monday, May 13, 2020. Two days later, on May 13, the troop tweeted the following photo.

Along with the photo, Troop C offered the following tips to eager drivers, some of which are recently-added coronavirus-related safety precautions.

  • Please allow drivers with essential needs to test before Memorial Day
  • Wear face masks for all driver testing services
  • Please sanitize vehicle for skills testing

