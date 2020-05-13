Drivers tests resume in MO, Highway Patrol offers tips to stay sanitary and safe

WELDON SPRING, Mo.– A northeastern Missouri State Highway Patrol troop says it’s seeing long lines of people waiting to take their drivers tests.

MSHP Troop C announced it would resume driver exams on Monday, May 13, 2020. Two days later, on May 13, the troop tweeted the following photo.

We are seeing long lines of eager teenagers wanting to take drivers tests. As we resume testing, remember:



➡️ Please allow drivers with essential needs to test before Memorial Day

➡️ Wear face masks for all driver testing services

➡️ Please sanitize vehicle for skills testing pic.twitter.com/GGMSxiIMYy — MSHP Troop C (@MSHPTrooperC) May 12, 2020

Along with the photo, Troop C offered the following tips to eager drivers, some of which are recently-added coronavirus-related safety precautions.