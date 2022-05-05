LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Law enforcement officers from each side of the state line warn they are watching, especially this upcoming weekend.

The speed limit in Kansas City’s downtown loop is between 45 mph and 55 mph, depending on where you’re at on the highway.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol wants to make sure drivers stick to that posted speed limit.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration launched a campaign that involves five states in the Midwest.

Troopers from Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, Nebraska, and Arkansas are involved in the “Slow Down, Move Over” campaign over Mother’s Day weekend.

Patrolmen and women warn there will be zero tolerance for anyone caught speeding or failing to move over for emergency crews parked on the shoulder of the highway.

“Mother’s Day is going to be a very busy travel weekend. A lot of folks will be traveling to visit their mom. We want you to drive like your mom. Slow down. Buckle up. Move over. When you see those law enforcement officers, those department of transportation workers, those emergency services workers on the side of the road. It’s important to move over,” Col. John Bolduc, Nebraska State Highway Patrol, said.

Since 2017, there have been 149 law enforcement officers alone killed in traffic-related incidents, according to the NHTSA.