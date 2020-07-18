Dozens march in support of local police in Liberty

LIBERTY, Mo. (WDAF)— A large crowd, decked out in blue and carrying signs in support of law enforcement, walked a mile-long stretch of 152 Highway in Liberty on Friday night.

“It’s a message of support and love,” said Savannah Forte, one of the organizers. “We want to make sure that all of law enforcement knows how much we love them and we appreciate what they do.”

The peaceful march was dubbed “Walk a Mile in Their Shoes.”

“It’s not by any means to go against any other protest or anything else that’s going on,” said Teresa, who asked to withhold her last name. “It’s just to let them know that there’s a crowd of people that care about them and care about their lives and care about what they do, we need them on a daily basis.”

Leroy Raab’s son is a police officer with the Kansas City, Mo., department.

“We’re here to support the local Kansas City Police Department, in fact all of the police departments, sheriff’s departments, whoever they may be,” Raab said. “They don’t get enough support, we feel they get a lot of bad publicity against them.”

With police morale low, locally and nationally, and many calling for cities to defund the police, this crowd came out to “back the blue” and make a little noise on a hot Friday night.

“We are the silent majority,” Savannah Forte said. “We want to make sure that we make it known that we’re here.”