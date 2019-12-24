Doing Good: Help for those grieving this holiday season

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Circle of Life Hospice helps people grieving a loss get through the holidays.

December, for many, means gathering with the family for the holidays.

“For a lot of people, the holidays are a happy time when everyone’s together and they’re buying presents and enjoying company. But for someone who has lost a loved one, it’s a really sad time,” Circle of Life Hospice Bereavement and Spiritual Care Manager Allison Wright said.

Some life-long traditions could be coming to an end.

“Maybe the person who passed out the Christmas presents on Christmas morning is not going to be there anymore so these feelings begin to surface,” Circle of Life Chaplain Jim Moore said.

It’s times like these, Circle of Life is there to help.

“We provide grief support to family members who have lost a loved one. We have grief classes and grief groups,” Wright said.

Everyone grieves in their own way. So Circle of Life offers a variety of classes, helping people find one that suits their needs.

“We have a narrative therapy class. We have an art therapy class. We have a grief group, which is a little more verbal processing,” Wright said.

There are things you can do at home too if you are grieving a loss.

“It’s okay to say no to invites. It’s okay to not have the tree up and buy gifts for everyone and just have a simple Christmas,” Wright said.

You can also be helpful for someone else who is going through a hard time.

“The best thing you can say to somebody is, ‘I’m here for you.’ That’s really the best thing you can say to somebody, and often times I’ll say the second best thing you can say is nothing, it’s just to be there and be present,” Moore said.

To see all of the different services Circle of Life Hospice has to offer, click here.