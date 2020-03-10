Doctors push cancer screenings as part of firefighters annual physicals

LITTLE ROCK, Ar. — Doctors are urging fire departments to consider undergoing cancer screenings as part of their annual physicals.

In Arkansas, the Siloam Springs Fire Department includes an in-depth full-body screening as part of their visit.

One doctor, Dr. Simeon Jaggernauthc, says this is a step in the right direction.

He hopes other departments will implement the same because firefighters have a higher risk than the average person of being diagnosed with cancer.

“By being very proactive to it, it can reduce someone’s chance of dying due to something that can be essentially preventable,” Dr. Jaggernauthc said.

The doctor says early detection is key the earlier you find cancer, the better chance you have of curing it.