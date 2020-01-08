District to pay $165K to settle student’s sex crimes suit

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP)– A federal judge has approved a $165,000 settlement between a large suburban Kansas City school district and a student who was sexually assaulted by a middle school classmate.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Shawnee Mission School District in Johnson County, Kansas, agreed to settle in September, but the amount wasn’t disclosed until it was approved this week.

The lawsuit alleged that school officials didn’t act when a male student was repeatedly accused of sexual offenses before he assaulted the victim in 2017 in an eighth-grade study hall at Westridge Middle School.