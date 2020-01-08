District to pay $165K to settle student’s sex crimes suit

Regional News

by: the Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP)– A federal judge has approved a $165,000 settlement between a large suburban Kansas City school district and a student who was sexually assaulted by a middle school classmate.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Shawnee Mission School District in Johnson County, Kansas, agreed to settle in September, but the amount wasn’t disclosed until it was approved this week.

The lawsuit alleged that school officials didn’t act when a male student was repeatedly accused of sexual offenses before he assaulted the victim in 2017 in an eighth-grade study hall at Westridge Middle School.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories