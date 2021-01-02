Disabled dog missing 10 months is reunited with owner

The Gateway to the West Arch and the downtown area of St. Louis, Missouri along the banks of the mighty Mississippi River shot from an altitude of about 700 feet over the river.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Illinois (AP) — A dog that disappeared from a yard in rural Missouri 10 months ago has been reunited with her owner on New Year’s Day.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Athena was recovering from amputation surgery when she went missing from the yard of her owner, Dylan Summers, in the town of Bourbon.

In early December, an East St. Louis, Illinois, pet rescue called Gateway Pet Guardians took in Athena after she and several other dogs were confiscated from a St. Clair County property.

A friend of Summers saw Athena’s photo while looking for a dog to adopt and notified Summers.