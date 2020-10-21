Democratic House candidate Cori Bush tweets about defunding the Pentagon

FILE – In this Jan. 27, 2019, file photo Cori Bush poses for a portrait to promote the film “Knock Down the House” at the Salesforce Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Bush, a onetime homeless woman who led protests following a white police officer’s fatal shooting of a Black 18-year-old in Ferguson, Mo., ousted longtime Rep. William Lacy Clay Tuesday in Missouri’s Democratic primary, ending a political dynasty that has spanned more than a half-century. Bush’s victory came in a rematch of 2018, when she failed to capitalize on a national Democratic wave that favored political newcomers such as Bush’s friend, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP, File)

ST. LOUIS, Mo.- Cori Bush, the Democratic congressional candidate who defeated Rep. Lacy Clay in the primary, tweeted yesterday about defunding the Pengaton.

In the tweet, she says,”If you’re having a bad day, just think of all the social services we’re going to fund after we defund the Pentagon”.

If you're having a bad day, just think of all the social services we're going to fund after we defund the Pentagon. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) October 20, 2020

Bush is running against Republican Anthony Rogers and Libertarian Alex Furman. Rogers tweeted Bush “might be a little slow” after seeing her tweet.

The person running against me might be a little slow… pic.twitter.com/WZh3k5DFRZ — Anthony Rogers (@MrAnthonyRogers) October 21, 2020

Gov. Mike Parson’s campaign also posted about Bush as well as his challenger Nicole Galloway, who supports Bush. He said their comments against our military are irresponsible and unacceptable and should be denounced by every elected official.

These comments against our military are irresponsible and unacceptable — and should be denounced by every elected official.@nicolergalloway and @CoriBush's vision for Missouri isn't a "New Way", it's a Wrong Way. pic.twitter.com/F49ElgQjML — Mike Parson (@mikeparson) October 21, 2020

In 2018, The Department of Defense says St. Louis County received $11.9B in defense contracts, St. Charles County received $114.5M, and St. Louis City received $53.5M.