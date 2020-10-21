Democratic House candidate Cori Bush tweets about defunding the Pentagon

ST. LOUIS, Mo.- Cori Bush, the Democratic congressional candidate who defeated Rep. Lacy Clay in the primary, tweeted yesterday about defunding the Pengaton.
In the tweet, she says,”If you’re having a bad day, just think of all the social services we’re going to fund after we defund the Pentagon”.
Bush is running against Republican Anthony Rogers and Libertarian Alex Furman. Rogers tweeted Bush “might be a little slow” after seeing her tweet.
Gov. Mike Parson’s campaign also posted about Bush as well as his challenger Nicole Galloway, who supports Bush. He said their comments against our military are irresponsible and unacceptable and should be denounced by every elected official.
In 2018, The Department of Defense says St. Louis County received $11.9B in defense contracts, St. Charles County received $114.5M, and St. Louis City received $53.5M.