Democratic House candidate Cori Bush tweets about defunding the Pentagon

Regional News

by: Becky Willeke

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 27, 2019, file photo Cori Bush poses for a portrait to promote the film “Knock Down the House” at the Salesforce Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Bush, a onetime homeless woman who led protests following a white police officer’s fatal shooting of a Black 18-year-old in Ferguson, Mo., ousted longtime Rep. William Lacy Clay Tuesday in Missouri’s Democratic primary, ending a political dynasty that has spanned more than a half-century. Bush’s victory came in a rematch of 2018, when she failed to capitalize on a national Democratic wave that favored political newcomers such as Bush’s friend, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP, File)

ST. LOUIS, Mo.- Cori Bush, the Democratic congressional candidate who defeated Rep. Lacy Clay in the primary, tweeted yesterday about defunding the Pengaton.

In the tweet, she says,”If you’re having a bad day, just think of all the social services we’re going to fund after we defund the Pentagon”.

Bush is running against Republican Anthony Rogers and Libertarian Alex Furman. Rogers tweeted Bush “might be a little slow” after seeing her tweet.

Gov. Mike Parson’s campaign also posted about Bush as well as his challenger Nicole Galloway, who supports Bush. He said their comments against our military are irresponsible and unacceptable and should be denounced by every elected official.

In 2018, The Department of Defense says St. Louis County received $11.9B in defense contracts, St. Charles County received $114.5M, and St. Louis City received $53.5M.

