KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden are coming to Missouri ahead of the primary.

Former vice president Biden will be in St. Louis and Kansas City on March 7.

Doors open at 11 a.m. tomorrow for Biden’s appearance at Kiener Plaza Park on Chestnut Street in St. Louis.

He’s appearing at the National World War One Museum in Kansas City at 4:15.

Senator Bernie Sanders will be in St. Louis Monday, March 9, for a rally at 11 a.m. at the Stifel Theatre.