Oklahoma drug bust results in seizure of 231 pounds of meth

GROVE, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Authorities in Oklahoma seized weapons, cash, and 231 pounds of meth in Delaware County in what the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) is calling “one of the largest meth seizures in state history” on Thursday.

According to spokesman Mark Woodward, the OBN, along with the Grove Police Department, started the investigation after developing information about large quantities of meth being moved in northeast Oklahoma.

Courtesy: OBN

“Over the past several days, investigators have conducted numerous interviews and served Search Warrants at multiple locations in Grove, Oklahoma in northern Delaware County. As a result, we’ve seized weapons, cash and 231 pounds of methamphetamine which is one of the largest meth seizures in our agency’s history,” Woodward said.

According to Woodward, the 231 pounds of meth seized has a street value of nearly $2 million.

Courtesy: OBN

Five people have been arrested in connection with the case, but their names are not being released at this time as the investigation is ongoing, according to OBN.

They face a variety of charges, including trafficking methamphetamine.